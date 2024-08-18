Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 150,309 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of BOX worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

