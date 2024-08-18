Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

