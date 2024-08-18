Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,965 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,980,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.