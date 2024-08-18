Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 845,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

