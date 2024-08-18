Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 113,520 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 113,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $49.91 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,516 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

