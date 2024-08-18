Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 798,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 205,932 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,740,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $1,484,022. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

