Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

