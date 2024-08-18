Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,695. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.19.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

