Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

