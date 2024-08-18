Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 800.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 10,634.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $339.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

