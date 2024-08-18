Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Glaukos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,878. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.