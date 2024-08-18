Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 152,878 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 185.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

