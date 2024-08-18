Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 28,243 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15,867.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 89,175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $142.46 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.