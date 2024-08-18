Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 84,413 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

