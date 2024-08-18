AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading 1.6% Higher

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49). 192,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 283,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40 ($0.48).

Get AssetCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AssetCo

AssetCo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.14 million, a PE ratio of -542.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.37.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £927,500 ($1,184,244.13). Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AssetCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.