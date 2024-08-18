AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading 1.6% Higher

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49). 192,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 283,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40 ($0.48).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AssetCo
AssetCo Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo
In related news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £927,500 ($1,184,244.13). Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.
AssetCo Company Profile
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AssetCo
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.