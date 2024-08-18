Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.14. Assurant has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $108,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 32.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.