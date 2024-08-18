ATB Capital Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

