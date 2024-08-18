Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

