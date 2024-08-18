Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.