Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 70,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0260586 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

