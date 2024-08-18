Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Dividend History for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

