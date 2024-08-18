Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Aviva
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.