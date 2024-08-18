Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.