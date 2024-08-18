Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.82.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 168.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball bought 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. Insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

