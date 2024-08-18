Bank of America Raises BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $24.00

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRFS
BRF Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
About BRF
BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BRF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.