Bank of America Raises BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $24.00

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRFS stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

