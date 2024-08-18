Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (ATMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3344 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.