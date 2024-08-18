Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (ATMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3344 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $26.47.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile
