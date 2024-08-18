Barclays Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $66.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

