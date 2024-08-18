Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.0 days.

BYCBF stock opened at $1,542.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,599.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,548.05. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,330.00 and a 12-month high of $1,815.75.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

