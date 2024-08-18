BCS Wealth Management Purchases 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

