Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BDX stock opened at $236.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

