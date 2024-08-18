Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,318.0 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Better Collective A/S stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.