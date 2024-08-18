Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,318.0 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Better Collective A/S stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Better Collective A/S Company Profile

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

