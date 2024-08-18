Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
