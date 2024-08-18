BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $59.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

BILL Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $49.12 on Friday. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.61.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in BILL by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. abrdn plc grew its position in BILL by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BILL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

