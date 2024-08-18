Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Trading Down 32.6%

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) dropped 32.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 136,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,722% from the average daily volume of 7,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Biome Technologies Trading Down 41.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23. The firm has a market cap of £472,500.00, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.55.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

