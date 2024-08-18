BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $74,237.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

