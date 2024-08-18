Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.