Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 532,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

