Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 532,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Foundry Bancorp
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
