Blue Trust Inc. Buys 679 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.