Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 405.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 858,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.7 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

