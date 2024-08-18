Blue Trust Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,618.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,810.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

