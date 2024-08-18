Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 9,434 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AT&T by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

