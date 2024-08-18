Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.