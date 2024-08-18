BMO Capital Markets Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $290.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

