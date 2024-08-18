BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hydro One (TSE:H) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.63.

Hydro One stock opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$44.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

