BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hydro One (TSE:H) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H
Hydro One Trading Up 0.1 %
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.