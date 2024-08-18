Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $159.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYDGF. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

