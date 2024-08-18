Brett (BRETT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $795.82 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Brett has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Brett has a total market capitalization of $795.82 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,997,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,999,997,702.346457. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07845624 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $18,200,006.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

