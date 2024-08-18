BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Issues Earnings Results

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

BRF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.48 on Friday. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America boosted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

