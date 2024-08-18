Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

