Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

