Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$46.58

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$44.56 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$44.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.02.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

