Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $240.08

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.08.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $771.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

