Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $446.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.78.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $465.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $470.01. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

